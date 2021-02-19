Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in theatres on July 9

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set for theatrical release on July 9. The romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor.

The film casts Ayushmann as a crossfit athlete and Vaani plays his love interest.

The shooting schedule of the film was wrapped within 48 days, following which the unit had celebrated completion with cake cutting.