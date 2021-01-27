Ayushmann Khurrana, the poet hunk

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana balances brain and brawn in a new Instagram selfie he posted on Wednesday. While he strikes a shirtless pose on the social media handle, showing off a chiselled frame, he topped the impact with some original Urdu poetry.

"Agar tumhe mere fitoor aur fahem* ke darmiya ek ko chunna pade, toh tum fitoor ko chunna, kiyunki fahem toh vaisai bhi tumse dur rehhne ko kehta hai -- Ayushmann *samajhdaari," Ayushmann wrote as caption with his hunky snapshot.