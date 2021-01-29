Ayushmann Khurrana: Would love to reignite my passion for wildlife

"I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris. I went to Kaziranga National Park and I have to admit that I had the best time. I had an amazing time spotting rhinos, deers and elephants," Ayushmann said.

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the Northeast to shoot for filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas untitled spy thriller. The Bollywood star, who went on a safari in Assams Kaziranga National Park, says he has always been a wildlife enthusiast.

Ayushmann added: "I have always been awed by our country's rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will be etched in my heart forever."

Ayushmann hopes to reignite his passion for wildlife.

"I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there, too. After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will last for a lifetime."

