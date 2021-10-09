Ayushmann Khurrana's next titled 'Action Hero'

Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with 'Action Hero'."

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in the action genre with the upcoming film 'Action Hero', which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer.

He added: "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

'Action Hero', directed by Anirudh Iyer is a T-Series and a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, said" "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film."

Speaking about the movie, producer Aanand L Rai, said: "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors."

The film will be shot in India and UK.

