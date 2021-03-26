Ayushmann: My career journey is same as every Indian

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana finds it humbling that people find him relatable and says his career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to carve a name for himself.

"It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It's a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses, and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work," Ayushmann said.