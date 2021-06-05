Ayushmann recalls 'eye-opener trip' to Northeast on World Environment Day

"I will never ever forget the beauty of nature in its full glory that I witnessed at the Kaziranga National Park and Shillong when I was shooting for 'Anek'. As a lover of nature, I was bewildered to see the beauty that exists in our country. It was breathtakingly beautiful," Ayushmann said.

The star added: "My trip to Northeast was an eye-opener of what can be achieved by being in harmony with nature, and as a wildlife enthusiast it was a dream come true for me," he added.

Ayushmann urged everyone to be conscious about protecting the environment and the planet.

"I have always believed that we will have to find solutions to live in harmony with nature. The future of humankind depends on co-existing with nature and preserving it. Look all around us, things that have never happened before are happening now because we have pushed nature to a tipping point," he says.

The actor added: "We aren't realising that we won't survive if we continue on this path. We have to protect and nurture what we have for the future generations. This planet has provided abundantly for all of us and we should take care of it."

