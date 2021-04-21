Ayushmann shares throwback pic on daughter's birthday

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday posted a throwback picture of his daughter Varushka from their last trip to Hawaii, on the occasion of her birthday.

"Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas," Ayushmann wrote with the picture, where little Varushka is seen Varushka posing in a monokini.