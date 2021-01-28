Ayushmann tests his cricketing skills during Northeast shoot

Dispur, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday offered a glimpse of his cricketing skills for fans. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing cricket and hitting a six.

"In between shots! #NorthEast," captioned the actor.

He also shared a video of a bunch of local children cheering him, calling out his name. The junior cheerleaders smile at the camera as they clap and shout, "Ayushmann Ayushmann!"