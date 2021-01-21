Ayushmann to Tahira: Thank you for choosing me

Ayushmann posted a couple of pictures on Instagram with his note. In the first image, Tahira is seen posing in a shirt dress. The second image is from a photo-shoot.

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana penned a romantic note for his wife, writer Tahira Kashyap, on her birthday on Thursday. He thanked her for choosing him and said he owes her everything.

"This day in 2001 was the first time I'd attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you'd chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school," Ayushmann wrote.

"Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You," he added.

The actor called his wife "best human".

"Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn't take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great.)"

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.