Ayushmann turns Insta poet, shares memories from college days

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday donned the poet's hat on Instagram, and went down memory lane recalling his college days.

Ayushmann posted a picture of his younger self from his student days and wrote in Hindi: "(Circa 2006) Baat hai Panjab University ke hut number fourteen ki. Muskaan hai befikr everyday routine ki. Mass comm dept ki purani building ke peeche. Samosa aur chai. University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy (This is about hut number 14 of Panjab University. Life was all about carefree everyday routine and smiles. Behind the old building of the mass comm department. Samosas and tea. The most famous guy of the university, still shy) #throwback."