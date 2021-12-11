Ayushmann, Vaani-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' mints Rs 3.75 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1a Other metros ordinary/lowa Mass circuits dulla Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend totala Fri a, 3.75 cr. #India biz."