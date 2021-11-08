Ayushmann, Vaani's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' trailer is all about love

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the three-minute-long trailer shows the romantic journey of Ayushmann's character doing heavy lifting in a gym and Vaani, who plays a zumba instructor. The trailer is imbued with dollops of humour and intricate emotions.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is just all about love and falling in love.

Director Abhishek Kapoor said: "Nothing gives me more joy than to see our film heading for a theatrical release soon. As the trailer drops today, we are sure that people will surely be thrilled to see Ayushmann and Vaani in this avatar. It's not just any love story but one that's uniquely mind-bending and yet universal in its appeal."

He added: "I have always believed in curating stories that are intricately woven and characters that resonate with people. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is very close to my heart and I hope the audiences will appreciate all our hard work."

Producer Bhushan Kumar added that while he is confident that the film is going to be a trendsetter and will create a benchmark for all the upcoming love stories, the music of the film is going to be one of the best albums of 2021.

Bhushan added: "This is an entertainer that our audiences are waiting to watch as they resume watching films on the big screen."

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures presents, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. The film releases on December 10.

Producer Pragya Kapoor added: "I'm confident that this film will change the way we perceive love stories and we're super proud to present this entertainer to everyone."

