'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' leads the SIIMA list in 2020

Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum leads the nominations list for the year 2020 in the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) to be held at Hyderabad on Sep 18 and 19.
Kumbalangi Nights lead the nominations tally for the year 2019.
Ayyappanum Koshiyum has Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the lead. The movie got rave reviews and got a rousing welcome both at the theatres and also, when it released on OTT.
Soorarai Pottru leads the 2020 list in Tamil with 14 nominations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru have 12 nominations each in the Telugu section. Love Mocktail, Popcorn Monkey Tiger and French Biryani are nominated in 10 categories from Kannada.