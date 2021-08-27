'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' leads the SIIMA list in 2020

Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum leads the nominations list for the year 2020 in the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) to be held at Hyderabad on Sep 18 and 19.

Kumbalangi Nights lead the nominations tally for the year 2019.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum has Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the lead. The movie got rave reviews and got a rousing welcome both at the theatres and also, when it released on OTT.