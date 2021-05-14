Azaan Sami Khan was inspired by MJ's 'Billie Jean' for new track 'Tu'

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Adnan Sami's son, singer Azaan Sami Khan, says he drew inspiration from the Michael Jackson classic "Billie Jean" for his new song "Tu".

The song is from his album "Main Tera", and it features Azaan alongside actress Mahira Khan.

"I remember when I used to listen to Billie Jean, it was the global dance track enjoyed by everyone. When I grew a bit older, I actually heard it again with the lyrics, and I realised how painfully sad and solemn the song is. Whenever we do dance tracks for films, they are mostly very upbeat and happy songs, sometimes very frivolous on a certain level with hardly any depth. So, with 'Tu', I thought of writing a serious song, with a beat to it," he says.