B Praak expresses gratitude as he wins his 1st National Film Award

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Singer B Praak is extremely happy as on Monday he won his first National Award for his song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'.



"It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way. Today will always remain a precious day in my career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award," B Praak shared.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the Best Playback Singer Male Award to B Praak at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

After receiving the award, B Praak took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special moment with his fans. He uploaded a video of him walking up to the stage to receive the award.

"Thank you to the respected national awards as I post this I am filled with tears and gratitude .. will continue working harder to keep winning your love congrats to team Terimitti And My Family Friends My Fans," he wrote.

Apart from B Praak, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Nitesh Tiwari, actor Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, and Kangana Ranaut among others also attended the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. (ANI)

