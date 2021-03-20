B-Town celebs acing social media challenges

These challenges are all about having fun, transformations, dancing and the cool quotient. Over time, Bollywood celebrities have taken a part in trending challenges, too.

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) There was a time when social media was only about pictures, videos and viral memes. Now, ruling the platform are challenges.

We take a look at a few recent challenges, and the Bollywood celebrities who aced in them.

#Dontrush Challenge

Bollywood personalities such as Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Akkineni, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Amyra Dastur and Remo D'souza participated in this viral challenge and added their quirky spin to it.

In this trending challenge participants have to shake a leg on the beats of Young T and Bugsey's hip-hop number, which dropped in 2020 but is gaining momentum in 2021 courtesy the challenge.

#Bussit Challenge

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a twerk-off on this challenge, which requires twerking. Their dance-off, which is on the number by Texas rapper Erica Banks, has received a high number of likes on Instagram. Actress Hina Khan also shared her version of the challenge, which requires people to sport a sans make-up look and home clothes. As soon as the beat drops, the follow-up clip shows them dropping low and twerking, all dressed-up with make-up.

#Silhouttechallenege

Actress Hina Khan broke the internet with her sexy version of this challenge, which is performed on the remix of Put your head on my shoulder by Paul Anka and Streets by Doja Cat. Her version of this risque dance challenge received over 28.4 million views. In the clip, the user is seen twirling and dancing as a silhouette. It starts with the participant in front of the camera, fully dressed. When the music changes, they appear nude in silhouette form, aided by a dark red and black filter.

--IANS

dc/vnc