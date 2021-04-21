B-Town celebs wish fans on Ram Navami

Akshay Kumar extended wishes on behalf of his "Ram Setu" team on Twitter. "On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram," he wrote.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to wish fans on the occasion of Ram Navami, which marks the end of the nine-day festival of Navratri.

Kangana Ranaut said that Lord Rama lives in every Indian's heart.

"Today is Ram Lalla's birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian's heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world," she wrote.

Sanjay Dutt prayed for everyone's safety amidst the rise in Covid cases: "Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. #HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe."

Govinda hoped for positivity on Ram Navami. "May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring a ray of hope, positivity, and peace to your life. Happy Ram Navami. #jaishreeram #ramnavami #celebration #prabhuram."

Mallika Sherawat wished everyone a happy and prosperous Ram Navami, while Anupam Kher posted a photo of Lord Ram.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu posted: "Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone."

Nimrat Kaur said Lord Ram's benevolence lead everyone to being the best versions of themselves. "May Lord Ram's benevolence lead us towards being the best versions of ourselves through the darkest and most trying of times. Happy #RamaNavami," she wrote.

Randeep Hooda wrote: May the divine grace of Lord Ram guide us through these difficult times. Sending wishes to everyone for #RamNavami."

