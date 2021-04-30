B-Town pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor on first death anniversary

Niece Kareena Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on Rishi Kapoor's picture on Instagram story. Kareena's sister Karisma, too, shared a picture on Instagram story of Rishi Kapoor in his younger days with a heart emoji.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood colleagues and family took to social media to pay tributes to late actor Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary on Friday.

Randeep Hooda shared a picture of the late actor on Twitter and captioned it: "#RishiKapoor", while Arjun Kapoor share a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram and wrote: "My constant reaction when I was next to him...Mouth shut ears open. Miss you Chintoo uncle. Cheers to that twinkle in your eyes...Always & forever."

Actor-host Maniesh Paul posted an image with the late star shot during their New York meeting and wrote: "Miss you sir...love you sir...."

Divya Dutta recalled working with the actor.

"Childhood was you. And your movies!! That handsome face!! Dancing n singing and acting like a dream !! Cherish each moment of working with you, learning from you, knowing you!! You lived life beautifully!! All heart! That's what you are!! Miss you #RishiKapoor," she wrote.

Actress Payal Ghosh, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in the film "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", shared a picture from their promotions of the film and tweeted: "Remembering #RishiKapoor Sir on his first death anniversary, he was really a gem of a person. You will always be missed Rishi uncle."

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away a year ago on May 30, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

--IANS

dc/vnc