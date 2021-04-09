B-Town reacts to lockdown in Mumbai

While some celebs shared their plan for the weekend lockdown, others reacted to the current situation in the city.

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) With Mumbai experiencing another lockdown situation during the day, curfew at night and lockdown on weekends, many Bollywood celebrities expressed their opinion on the matter on Friday.

Singer Shaan shared a photograph of himself on Instagram and wrote: "Ready for the Weekend!!! But nowhere to go !!?! #lockdownweekend begins from tomorrow in #maharashtra ... #stayhome .. #staystrong #staysafe."

Talking about his team in Zee TV's music reality show "Indian Pro Music League", the singer added: "And keep supporting #ananyabirlafoundationbengaltigers @ipml_official @zee5shows @zeetv."

"My plan you ask? I am all set to beat the weekend lockdown blues with a smile! #HappyFriday #FridayFeels #Weekend #Lockdown #Smile," wrote actor Karan Deol on Instagram along with a smiling selfie.

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared an aerial view of a place in Mumbai where a lot of cars and taxis were parked. "City on Pause #Mumbai #Lockdown," the actress captioned the photo on Instagram.

Adah Sharma posted a video on Instagram where she plays the song "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" on the flute.

"Nobody's Perfect... I am Nobody. TAG a Nobody. New hobby for the new lockdown (also unlike my piano I can pack this in my suitcase and play it in the middle of shoot.) This was my practice video to take a nice video to put on Instagram but then we must also share the not so perfect stuff on Instagram so sharing this one only. Also this is my intense concentration face," Adah wrote.

Diana Penty shared a throwback photograph where she is seen taking bath in a swimming pool. "And this is how I'm taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat... too bad this is a throwback. Stay safe everyone," she wrote.

Expressing concern for her elderly parents, veteran actress Soni Razdan tweeted: "Does anyone know if take away is open on Sat Sun ... during the weekend lockdown in Mumbai city ? Have to send food to my parents on Sunday. In case not allowed to send it then could send them from a restaurant. But not sure if one is able to do that on the weekend lockdown."

"So curfews & the threat of lockdown everywhere, restaurants & bars closed early, section 144 in many places, masks in cars but....Students must physically attend and give exams? Absurd. Stop endangering people with crappy planning #NoOfflineExams #StudentLivesMatter," tweeted composer Vishal Dadlani expressing concern for students.

