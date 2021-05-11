B-Town reacts with shock over dead bodies floating in Ganga

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock at dead bodies found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar, amidst the second wave of Covid-19.

"150 half burnt bodies of suspected Corona victims found floating in Ganga river in Bihar. If this is not Apoclaypse 'Pralay' then what is it? We don't deserve this. We don't. Frightening, horrifying to say the least. God plz save us from this cataclysm," wrote actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday.