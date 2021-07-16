B-Town shares love for birthday girl Katrina Kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted: "To the most gorgeous superstar. Happy Birthday Kat. Lots of love always from Saifu and me."

"Many happy returns of the day Katrina. Sending you lots of love and positivity," Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Instagram story.

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities took to wish actress Katrina Kaif on her birthday on Friday.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Shine on!"

Kiara Advani wrote: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Big love."

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good bad-minton games to those long fitness hack chats, I am always looking forward to learn from you. From a fan to a co-actor and now a friend, I wish you a very happy, healthy and hassi-khushiwala birthday Katty!"

Sonam Kapoor shared: "Happy happy birthday Kat. Keep shining, smiling and being your fantastic self. Lots of love."

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted: "Happy Birthday you stunner!"

Ananya Panday expressed: "Happy happy birthday to the coolest Kat in town. Big love to you Katrina Kaif, thanks for all the tips."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote: "Happy Birthday Kat. May life only get sweeter."

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared: "Happy Birthday dear Katrina Kaif. Have a great day and a blessed year."

Nimrat Kaur posted: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. To being timeless and classy forever."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Here's to the KayByK diva. Happy Birthday Kat."

Pulkit Samrat shared: "Happy Birthday Katrina! Have a fab year ahead! Loads of love. #hardestworkerintheroom."

Urvashi Rautela tweeted: "Wishing the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday!

#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif."

Neha Dhupia tweeted: "Happy birthday Katrina... love u loads."

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Katrina posted on Instagram in the evening: "Birthday (balloon emoji) thank u so much everyone for all the love always!"

--IANS

abh/vnc