B-Town wishes pour in on Madhuri Dixit's birthday

Among the first to wish was veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Madhuri's co-star in numerous hits including "Tezaab" (1988), "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Parinda" (1989), "Kishen Kanhaiya" (1990), "Beta" (1992), Pukar (2000) and "Total Dhamaal" (2019).

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated her 54th birthday on Saturday, and industry colleagues took to social media to wish her on her special day.

"Happy Birthday, @MADHURIDIXITNENE! As actors I feel all of us are the happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends… so I'm looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health and happiness always!!" wrote Anil.

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar described Madhuri as "graceful" and "gorgeous" while wishing her.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most gracious, graceful n gorgeous @MadhuriDixit ji.. lots of love n best wishes always," wrote Urmila.

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote: "Happy Birthday Beautiful! @MadhuriDixit loadsa love and happiness!"

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "@MadhuriDixit wishing you a very happy, healthy and safe birthday. Lots of love and respect."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who shared screen space with Madhuri in "Total Dhamaal", says working with her was "a dream come true".

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam. Working with you was my absolute dream come true... I wish you happiness, love, best of health and may god fulfil your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Have a great great day," wrote Riteish.

Riteish's wife, actress Genelia, tweeted: "Happy Birthday @MadhuriDixit ji.. Wishing you the best of health and warmest regards."

Actress Ena Saha tweeted: "Wishing you a very happy birthday maam! Big time inspiration."

Actress Sonali Kulkarni tweeted: "Happy Birthday dear dear @MadhuriDixit. You prove that passion, talent and genuine beauty is absolutely timeless. 365 days of added awe and truck loads of love.. best wishes."

Actress Pallavii Shirke tweeted: "Wishing the charming and timeless beauty @MadhuriDixit ma'am a very Happy Birthday! May you always be blessed with good health & happiness. #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit"

--IANS

vnc/vnc