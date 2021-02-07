B-Towners share helpline number, express concern for Uttarakhand

Expressing their shock and concern for the affected area and local people, Bollywood celebrities took to their verified social media accounts to share helpline numbers and offer prayers to the almighty for everyone's safety.

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Over 150 people have lost their lives and over 150 are missing following a massive flood near a power project at Reni village in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday.

Some of the celebrities also criticised the government's initiative to build too many dams in the Himalayas as a possible reason behind such a disaster.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety."

"Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety there," posted actress Shraddha Kapoor.

"Man tampering with nature results in disaster.. we must be very careful and have more Stringent Environmental Impact Assessment #EIA ,not less, for ongoing and future infra projects .. prayers for the safety of the people affected #Uttarakhand," expressed actor Randeep Hooda.

"Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered. Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams," wrote lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

"Saddened to know about the the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand which has caused 150 labourers to go missing! Praying for everyone's safety!!" expressed actress Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"Devastating news. May god watch over those in the path of this monster..Hari om. #Uttarakhand #Chamoli," tweeted "Kedarnath" director Abhishek Kapoor.

"My heart goes out to all the people affected by the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help," posted actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared: "Prayers for everyone's safety in #Uttarakhand. If you are stuck in any affected areas and need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number at 1070 or 9557444486."

"Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand," expressed actress Dia Mirza.

"Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/global warming - not sure we can call these 'natural disasters' anymore !!" shared producer Ronnie Screwvala.

"Praying for the safety and protection of people in the pristine state of #Uttarakhand Let us support and follow the instructions by the state disaster response team," posted music composer Pritam.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal wrote: "Really sad to hear about the glacier break in #Chamoli ...I hope help reaches to all those in need."

Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar tweeted: "Glacier breach in #Chamoli has flooded Dhauli Ganga river near #Joshimath. Praying for the safety of residents of the affected area and those still trapped. Deepest Condolences for the victims. Urgent need to locate the Workers of the #RishiGangaPowerProject."

"Saw some videos of the Uttrakhand disaster just now. It is terrifying to say the least. Breaks my heart to see this devastation happening to such a pretty place. Sending prayers and strength to all those affected. #UttarakhandDisaster #Chamoli #Uttarakhand," expressed actor Shreyas Talpade.

"Oh dear Lord... Have mercy.. #Uttarakhand," singer Adnan Sami shared on Twitter.

The incident occurred after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

--IANS

abh/rt