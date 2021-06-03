B Unnikrishnan to team up with Mammootty next?

There are reports that director B Unnikrishnan will be teaming up with Mammootty soon. The filmmaker is now ready with Mohanlal’s Aaraattu.
Mammootty is now busy with Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. He is all set to start the next addition to the CBI Diary Kurippu series, in August.
Aaraattu, scripted by Uday Krishna, is an eagerly awaited movie in which Mohanlal is presented in a mass avatar, as per reports.
B Unnikrishnan has earlier directed several movies like Smart City, Madampi, IG, Pramani, The Thriller, Grandmaster, I Love Me, Mr. Fraud, Villain and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel.