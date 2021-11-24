Baba Play to launch 'Quota - The Reservation' starring Anirudh Dave

The movie narrates the story of a first-year Dalit student who is discriminated against and physically abused by an upper-caste student. The physical abuse leaves a lasting scar on the student.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) The digital social platform Baba Play, which honours the ideology of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, is all set to launch the upcoming thriller film 'Quota', starring film and television actor Anirudh Dave.

Unable to accept the negligent system and the purposeful targeting of lower-caste students, the victimised student is pushed to take drastic steps. His actions lead to an uprising among Dalit students who fight for justice.

Baba Play is a social media app with the stated objective to awaken society through entertainment and to spread the thoughts of Baba Saheb Ambedkar around the world.

The film is a presentation of writer, producer and director Sanjiv Jaiswal, who is better known for his debut film as producer, 'Fareb' (2005), which was directed by Deepak Tijori, and featured Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, and Manoj Bajpayee in the principal roles.

Jaiswal's second film 'Anwar' (2007), written and directed by Manish Jha, had Manisha and Siddharth Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Nauheed Cyrusi in its star cast. His first film as director, 'Shudra - The Rising' (2012), is considered to be a definitive statement on the evils of the caste system.

Following 'Shudra', Jaiswal directed the action film 'Pranaam' (2019), starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Vikram Gokhale, Atul Kulkarni and Abhimanyu Singh, but now he is the force behind Baba Play.

Talking about Baba Play, Jaiswal said: "This will be the instrument of massive change and films such as 'Quota' are pivotal to this change. We aim to offer entertainment with meaning and purpose and to spread Baba Saheb's ideas across the nation."

Dave, who plays the Dalit student, is thrilled to essay a meaningful role and take story to the audience through Baba Play. He said: "We need to talk about these problems that divide our nation and ultimately become our weakness. I am excited to be featured on India's one and only app that represents the voice of the Dalit community."

Garima Kapoor, who makes her debut as the female lead, plays a Dalit medical student who is also Asia's fastest rider. Ecstatic about her debut, she said: "The film truly depicts the casteism that is wrecking our society from within. A temple of knowledge is no longer a safe haven for students today. This has to change. I am glad I will be able to voice such an important tale through my work."

Aditya Om, one of the popular faces from South Indian films, who's also a writer and director, will play the role of a youth leader who is fighting against casteism in 'Quota'.

'Quota' will be releasing soon on the Baba Play Platform and the trailer is live already.

