Baba Sehgal: Didn't anticipate my version of 'Bella Ciao' would become such a huge hit

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Indian rapper Baba Sehgal, who is an ardent fan of Netflix's popular series 'Money Heist', came out with his own version of the iconic track 'Bella Ciao' titled 'Kela Khao. He says didn't anticipate his version of the number would become such a huge hit on social media.

Sehgal said: "'Bella Ciao' is a peppy protest anthem and super catchy. I didn't anticipate my version of the song 'Kela Khao' would become such a huge hit on social media. I was simply at home getting bored and made this track and it just struck a chord."