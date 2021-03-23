Babil finds 'baba' Irrfan Khan's 'Book Of Eli'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Babil Khan on Tuesday informed that he has discovered a diary full of acting notes by his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. He calls it the "Book Of Eli".

Babil shared a video clip on Instagram, where he is seen flipping through Irrfan's notes.

"I just found this book in Baba's cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad' but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen) He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli'," Babil wrote alongside the clip.