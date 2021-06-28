Babil Khan: I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally two to three friends

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Debutant Bollywood actor and late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Monday announced he was dropping out of University of Westminster to pursue acting.

"I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends." Along with a long thoughtful note, he tagged 47 of his college friends in the post," he wrote in an Instagram note.