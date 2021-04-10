Babil Khan: 'I have finished my first shooting schedule'

In the photo, he is seen posing with a friend against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The budding actor shared the news on Saturday along with a picture he posted on Instagram.

"I have finished my first shooting schedule," he wrote, without divulging details of the shoot.

He added: "Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you're not extremely careful and honest with yourself."

Babil then stressed that it will be the story that will be greatest.

"You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!" wrote Babil, who had earlier hinted about his acting debut.

According to unconfirmed reports and a now-deleted Instagram Story post by actress Triptii Dimri, Babil will make his debut in a project produced by Anushka Sharma's banner Clean Slate Filmz.

The reports have suggested Triptii, who will co-star with Babil shared a picture post on Instagram Story where she is seen posing in snow-capped mountains. In the post she had written that the project is titled "Qala".

The actress had tagged Babil, making it official that he is also a part of the project.

No announcement or details have been shared about the project yet.

--IANS

dc/vnc