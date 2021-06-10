Babil Khan: Our family is one strange family

Babil shared a string of pictures on Instagram featuring his father Irrfan, mother Sutapa and brother Ayaan. Alongside the images, he wrote: "Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the "image" of perfect neighbours. You're all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead."

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday shared a character sketch of everyone in his family, which he tags as "strange".

He went on to describe the members of his family.

"My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films," he wrote.

He added: "In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know?"

Babil shared that his family could not fill a glass of water "without spilling".

He concluded: "But sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted."

Babil is all set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production titled "Qala". He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars "Bulbbul" actress Triptii Dimri.

