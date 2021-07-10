Babil Khan posts pictures of his new pup

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to social media on Saturday introducing his new pup.

"Our newest member of the family, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla's first visit to the vet," wrote Babil on his Instagram page.

In the pictures posted on social media, Babil is seen carrying the little puppy in a basket to the veterinary doctor. Casually dressed in a grey T-shirt, Babil bears a strong resemblance to his father Irrfan.