Babil Khan: Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, took to social media on Wednesday sharing a video clip of actress Tripti Dimri, his co-star in the upcoming film "Qala".
"Trying her best xD. Qala coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words," wrote Babil on Instagram.
In the video clip, Tripti is seen walking on snow in the mountains. She is dressed in a red overcoat, a black top, black bottoms, and blue gloves.
Tripti replied to Babil's post: "Hahaha you're the sweetest. Imagine this with *Duniya hasseno ka mela playing in the background (me as Bobby Deol)."
Babil and Tripti's film "Qala" is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, and produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma.
--IANS
