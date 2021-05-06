Babil Khan: Your instinct is ageless

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Debutant actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has rooted for instinct, saying the quality is ageless.

In an Instagram image he posted, Babil makes for a stylish photo-op covering half of his face with a shawl.

"Remember your mind is only as old as you are, your instinct is ageless. It presides in the past and the future; the infinite present," he wrote as caption alongside the photo he shared on Wednesday night.