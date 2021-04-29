Babil on 'baba' Irrfan: Nobody can ever replace him

Babil posted a picture of Irrfan on Instagram. In the image, the late actor can be seen working on making a table dressed in a lemon coloured T-shirt paired with blue denims.

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Late actor Irrfan Khan passed away a year ago on this day. His son Babil Khan has penned an emotional note remembering his Baba, saying nobody can ever replace him.

Alongside the image, Babil wrote: "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals."

He added: "There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have."

Babil misses his father.

"I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)" he wrote.

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium."

