Babil pens note of thanks to Filmfare for recognising late father Irrfan Khan's craft

Babil hopped on to his Instagram account and shared a picture that featured all the six Black lady accolades honoured to his father, including the latest addition of 'Best Actor (Male)' and 'Life Time Achievement' award presented to him on the latest edition of Filmfare ceremony.Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Thank you FILMFARE! Even after he has departed you have recognised his commitment to his craft. We as a family are so grateful."The star-studded 66th Filmfare awards on Saturday night, saw 'Thappad' winning the maximum number of awards, followed by 'Gulabo Sitabo', winning six.The ceremony which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai, concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the posthumous award: Best Actor (Male) award for his moving performance in 'Angrezi Medium'. Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. The late actor was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event last night. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award.Alaya F took home the Best Debut (Female) award for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' while Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the award for Best Actress (Popular) and award for Best Actress (Critics) respectively for their roles in 'Thappad' and 'Sir'.Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut, his 'Tanhaji' director, were also among the big winners of the night with Saif taking home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Om being commemorated with the award for Best Director. (ANI)