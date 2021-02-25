Babil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Thursday shared a photo of the late actor from his younger days on Instagram, stating that his father continues to live on in his dreams.

Babil Khan also shared that he is getting offers to act in films.

"For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I'd rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)," Babil posted on Instagram.