Back to back releases for Sasikumar in two months!

Director turned actor Sasikumar is all set to have back to back releases in March and April. Yes, Sasikumar's long-delayed Rajavamsam is scheduled to release on March 12.

Directed by KV Kathirvelu, an erstwhile associate of Sundar C, Sendhur Films’ Raja is bankrolling Rajavamsam. Nikki Galrani, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Sathish, Vijayakumar, and Singampuli are playing pivotal characters in the film.