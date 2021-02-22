Back to back releases for Sasikumar in two months!

Director turned actor Sasikumar is all set to have back to back releases in March and April. Yes, Sasikumar's long-delayed Rajavamsam is scheduled to release on March 12.
Directed by KV Kathirvelu, an erstwhile associate of Sundar C, Sendhur Films’ Raja is bankrolling Rajavamsam. Nikki Galrani, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Sathish, Vijayakumar, and Singampuli are playing pivotal characters in the film.
On April 23, Sasikumar's family comedy entertainer MGR Magan directed by Ponram is scheduled to hit the screens. Produced by Screen Scene, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan Samuthirakani, Mrinalini Ravi, and Singampuli are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Both these films were supposed to release in 2020 but due to the COVID19 pandemic and the lock down, the makers had to postpone the release date.