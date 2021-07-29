Badshah, Arjun Kanungo join hands for new music show

Rapper Badshah, who has churned out hits such as 'Pagal', 'Paani paani', 'Genda phool' and 'DJ Waley Babu" among many others, credits music for vocalising his emotions.

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Musicians Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Benny Dayal and Papon, among many others are all set to create magic with their melodious renditions in an upcoming show titled 'Unacademy Unwind'.

He told IANS: "And as someone who loves to explore different dimensions of the art form, this show brings a unique chance to collaborate with musicians that I've always admired and look up to. We hope our lovely audience gets to truly unwind with us, in a world of soulful tunes."

The star-studded line-up for the MTV show also has artists including names like Kailash Kher, Rochak Kohli, Armaan Malik–Amaal Mallik, Asees Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King.

Known for numbers such as 'Baaki baatein peene baad', 'La la la' and 'Fursat', Arjun Kanungo shared that it is important for artists to "keep evolving and learning."

He added: "It's also important for us to keep curiosity at the forefront. We need to keep ourselves open-minded so our art can be an amalgamation of our individual selves and our ever-changing environment."

Kanungo also shared that whenever he needs to ground himself, he usually just picks up his guitar and plays it.

He said: "The need to unwind is at an all-time high and this show will be perfect for audiences to destress."

The 10-episode show will showcase myriad genres of music. It will consist of recreations and original compositions.

'Unacademy Unwind' with MTV will go on air in August.

--IANS

eka/dc/kr