Badshah raps with Bali for new single 'Feel Hai'

The groovy, upbeat single is expected to be a break from Badshah's usual lyrical game in the hip hop scene. It will also have a touch of Bali's wit and dry humour. The music video has been shot against a quirky backdrop.

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Rapper Badshah has collaborated with Delhi-based rapper, lyricist and composer Sachin Bali a.k.a. Bali for a new single titled 'Feel Hai'.

Talking about the single, Badshah shared: "Feel Hai is a vibe. Bali is an incredibly unique artiste and Feel Hai is my jump at entering a brand new flow. Really looking forward to this one!"

"Feel Hai is a laid back and chill track like no other. Badshah Bhai is doing something never seen before. This is definitely a sound for the masses. Feel Hai Bhai Feel Hai!" added Bali expressing his excitement at the collaboration.

'Feel Hai' will be releasing on September 29 under the label of Warner Music India.

--IANS

abh/kr