Badshah removes shoes as mark of respect to reality show contestants

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The upcoming episode of "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" this weekend will feature Badshah as chief guest, and the contestants will be seen performing in groups of three.

Among trios performing were "India's Best Dancer" winner Tiger Pop, contestant Sanchit and guru Vartika.

After their performance Badshah walked up to the stage and removed his shoes. When asked about its significance he said: "In hip-hop culture, when you have no words to describe how you feel about a performance, this is the utmost sign of respect."