Badshah, Seerat Kapoor to come together for a party number 'Slow slow'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Badshah is gearing up for the biggest party anthem of the year titled ‘Slow slow with Seerat Kapoor, which will also feature Abhishek Singh.

The song, launched by the T-Series music label, will be Badshah's latest offering after the chartbusting number 'Jugnu'.

Talking about the foot-tapping number, Badshah said: "‘Slow Slow' is a super fun and peppy song... No one knows the pulse of the audience better than him. Also Seerat and Abhishek have really done a stellar job as well. I am excited to see how people react to this one".