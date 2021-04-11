BAFTA 2021: Ma Rainey's 'Black Bottom' the big winner on opening night

The highlight of the ceremony was actor, director, writer Noel Clarke, best known for "Kidulthood" Film triology, being honoured with outstanding British contribution to cinema.

London, April 11 (IANS) The British Academy For Films and Television arts (BAFTA) awards saw an interesting line up of awards and honour being given out on the opening night gala. Eight craft awards were handed out virtually.

Ma Rainey's "Black Bottom" won two awards in the category of Costume Design and Make-up & Hair.

Eight craft based awards were given out, with the rest of the awards taking place on Sunday night.

The eight craft based awards were given out for casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British short animation.

David Fincher's directorial "Mank" was awarded in the Best Production Design category, whereas, "Rocks", the coming-of-age drama film by Sarah Gavron, won in the category of Best Casting.

Director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" which also stars Indian actress Dimple Kapadia, won a BAFTA for Special Visual Effects, whereas "Sound of Metal" won in the Best Sound category.

"The Owl and The Pussycat" took home the award for Best British Short Animation, whereas "The Present" won the Short Film Award.

The rest of the awards will be presented on the closing night on Sunday, where actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be one of the award presenters.

