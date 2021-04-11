BAFTA 2021: Priyanka says it's great time to be a cartoon in Covid era

London, April 12 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, for the category of Best Animated film.

"Animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon," Priyanka said, before revealing the winning film's name at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.