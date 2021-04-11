BAFTA 2021: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan among late icons given tribute

London, April 12 (IANS) Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among late screen icons who were given tributes along with Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas and Chadwick Boseman, at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards held in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.

The tribute, in the form of a video clip, was a homage paid to over 40 artistes the world of screen lost during the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.