BAFTA Breakthrough India selected list of participants revealed

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Thursday announced names of the 10 selected participants for its talent initiative, BAFTA Breakthrough India. The selected participants include "A Suitable Boy" actress Tanya Maniktala, "Scam 1992" writer Sumit Purohit and "Gully Boy" cinematographer Jay Pinak Oza among others.

While the talent initiative is in partnership with Netflix, the talents are selected by a jury of industry experts including Anupam Kher, Monika Shergill, Mira Nair and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

AR Rahman, BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador and jury chair, said: "The quality of outstanding applications from across the film, games, and television industries was overwhelming, compelling the jury to select ten deserving Indian talents as part of the Breakthrough initiative this year, rather than five as originally planned. This itself serves as a huge testament to the level of creative talent India has to offer. As our country faces unprecedented times, we are hopeful to launch yet another cohort very soon, as we do believe that this program offers an opportunity of a lifetime for Indian talent and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities Breakthrough can bring for them in the years to come."

The complete list of the selected 10 promising talents, drawn from the of film, games and television industries in India is: Renu Savant, Jay Pinak Oza, Tanya Maniktala, Akshay Singh, Vikram Singh, Karthikeya Murthy, Palomi Ghosh, Arun Karthick, Shruti Ghosh, Sumit Purohit.

"India is one of the world's great centres of storytelling. Despite these tough times, it was incredible to see such amazing Indian talent apply across genres. It served as a reminder of the tremendous opportunities for new talent, fresh voices, and untold stories that can travel nationwide and around the world," Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India.

Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of BAFTA, said: "We launched Breakthrough in the UK eight years ago and since then have recognised and supported over 160 talented individuals. We have seen previous Breakthroughs thrive in their careers with many going on to become BAFTA-winners and nominees. I am absolutely thrilled that Breakthrough has now been extended to India; congratulations to our participants and welcome to the growing BAFTA Breakthrough family."

