BAFTA TV award dates revealed with changes in eligibility, voting rules

According to Variety, the BAFTA TV Craft awards will take place on Sunday, April 24 and the TV awards will follow two weeks later on May 8.Further, nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, March 30 next year. The organization also unveiled changes to eligibility and voting criteria, including:- UK performers appearing in shows only eligible in the 'International' category will now individually be eligible in the performance categories. This rule change has already been enacted in the Craft categories for U.K. craftspeople working on international shows.- The 'International' category will be expanded from four to six nominees now.- International members can now vote across all categories rather than just four.- Line producers, production managers and heads of production can now be eligible candidates for consideration and recognized alongside other members of the production team.- The requirement under the BFI Diversity Standards 2020 to meet one of at least four entry criteria will double to two, one relating to industry access and opportunities and one other.Although it will not impact eligibility for the awards, BAFTA will also ask entrants whether they have achieved 'albert' certification and completed the albert carbon calculator. BAFTA's albert consortium is the industry's authority on screen-based environmental sustainability."The television industry has continued to innovate and creatively thrive during the challenges of the last year. TV has once again proven its unique value in keeping audiences entertained and informed, and its vital role in all of our lives," Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of the BAFTA Television Committee, said in a statement.Sara further added, "The progress being made to better represent a broader range of stories and voices on screen and to be properly inclusive and open to talent irrespective of background, was evident in the range of outstanding work and individuals recognised in the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards earlier this year.""Each year we consult with the industry and review our rules and eligibility criteria to ensure our awards not only reflect an evolving global industry but also help drive positive change," Putt continued. "And this year I'm proud that we are stepping up our consultation with the industry on environmental sustainability with a view to formally adopting requirements from 2023 that will ensure a more sustainable industry for all," said the statement, as per Variety. (ANI)