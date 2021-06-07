BAFTA TV Awards winners: Paul Mescal wins for 'Normal People', 'The Crown' snubbed

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal won leading actor for BBC/Hulu show 'Normal People'. In the coveted drama series category, Lennie James' Sky Atlantic show 'Save Me Too' won over fancied rivals 'The Crown', 'Gangs of London' and 'I Hate Suzie', reported Variety.'I May Destroy You' won best mini-series and leading actress for Coel, who dedicated the award to the production's director of intimacy Ita O'Brien.At the BAFTA TV Craft Awards that were announced in May, 'I May Destroy You' had won the key awards of director, fiction, editing, fiction and writer, drama.While Steve McQueen's BBC/Amazon show 'Small Axe' had the most wins with five BAFTAs, including for make-up and hair design, costume design, production design, photography and lighting, fiction, and scripted casting. Netflix's 'The Crown' was shut out then and on Sunday.The award ceremony was hosted by actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade in what was BAFTA's first major in-person event since the spread of coronavirus last year.Nominees in attendance included Coel, Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal, and Billie Piper. Singer Olly Alexander opened the show with a performance of his new single 'Starstruck'.Here's the full list of winners:Romesh Ranganathan - 'The Ranganation' - Zeppotron/BBC Two'Inside No. 9' Adam Tandy, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales - BBC Studios/BBC TwoRakie Ayola 'Anthony' - LA Productions/BBC One'Life and Rhymes' - Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts'Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace' - Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Alice Goodyear, Paddy Lynas - Wall to Wall Media/ITVMalachi Kirby - 'Small Axe' - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One'The Great House Giveaway' - Production Team - Chwarel/Channel 4Charlie Cooper - 'This Country' - BBC Studios/BBC Three'The Surgeon's Cut' - James Newton, James Van Der Pool, Andrew Cohen - BBC Studios/NetflixAimee Lou Wood - 'Sex Education' - Eleven Film/Netflix'The School That Tried to End Racism' - Production Team - Proper Content/Channel 4'I May Destroy You'- Production Team - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One'Casualty' - Simon Harper, Loretta Preece, Sarah Beeson, Jenny Thompson - BBC Studios/BBC One'Britain's Got Talent' - Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests - Thames, Syco/ITV'Once Upon a Time in Iraq' - James Bluemel, Jo Able, Miriam Walsh, Simon Sykes, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson - Keo Films/BBC Two'Springwatch 2020' - Production Team - BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two'The Big Narstie Show' - Obi Kevin Akudike, Nathan Brown, Rina Dayalji, Ben Wicks, Toby Baker - Expectation, Dice Productions Entertainment/Channel 4'Sitting in Limbo' Production Team - Left Bank Pictures/BBC One'Save Me Too' Simon Heath, Jessica Sykes, Lennie James, Lizzie Rusbridger, Coky Giedroyc, Jim Loach - World Productions/Sky AtlanticPaul Mescal - 'Normal People' - Element Pictures/BBC ThreeMichaela Coel 'I May Destroy You' - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One'America's War on Abortion' (EXPOSURE) - Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith - Fuuse Films/ITV'Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge' (STORYVILLE) David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin - Public Square Films/BBC Four'Sky News: Inside Idlib' - Production Team - Sky News/Sky News'They Saw The Sun First' - Stefan Hunt, Jess Lowe, Adam Gee - Fresh Film, Red Bull Media House/Red Bull TV'Locked In: Breaking the Silence' (STORYVILLE) Xavier Alford, Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Poppy Goodheart - Marble Films/BBC Four'England v West Indies Test Cricket' - Production Team - Sky Sports/Sky Sports CricketBAFTA did not at any point address the scandal surrounding actor Noel Clarke, for which it has come under intense scrutiny, reported Variety.In late April, the actor-filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, after which BAFTA suspended his membership, along with his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, conferred upon him in March.However, the 'Bulletproof' actor has vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him. (ANI)