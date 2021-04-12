BAFTAs 2021: 'Nomadland' dominates second night with four awards, here's complete list of winners

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Searchlight-produced movie also won for lead actress, cinematography and director, putting it well ahead of all other films. Accepting the Best Director award, Zhao commented the honour would "make my teacher at Brighton College very proud."The 2021 event also marked a historic turning point for the BAFTAs. They were the first edition to take place since the organisation's ground-breaking diversity review, which was carried out following last year's #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.A brief tribute was paid to the Late Prince Philip, BAFTA's first president, before delving straight into the prizes. The second night of the ceremony, which was longer of the two, had several musical performances and also saw Ang Lee presented with the BAFTA Fellowship award, the British Academy's highest honour.The leading actor award was given to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in Florian Zeller's 'The Father', which also landed the statuette for best-adapted screenplay. Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman' claimed outstanding British film and original screenplay, and Pixar's 'Soul' won for animation and original score.Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for 'Judas and the Black Messiah', in other performance categories, while Yuh-Jung Youn won best-supporting actress for 'Minari'. In possibly the night's most comical moment, Youn joked that the award was especially meaningful to her as Brits were "snobbish".'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' were tied, having claimed seven nominations each, with 'The Father', 'Mank', 'Minari' and 'Promising Young Woman' just behind with six.Here's the complete list of the second-night winners:The FatherThe MauritanianPromising Young WomanThe Trial Of The Chicago 7Bukky Bakray, RocksRadha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old VersionVanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A WomanWunmi Mosaku, His HouseAlfre Woodard, ClemencyRiz Ahmed, Sound Of MetalChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAdarsh Gourav, The White TigerMads Mikkelsen, Another RoundTahar Rahim, The MauritanianAnother Round, Thomas VinterbergBabyteeth, Shannon MurphyMinari, Lee Isaac ChungQuo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila ZbanicRocks, Sarah GavronConrad KhanKingsley Ben-AdirMorfydd ClarkSope DirisuCalm With HorsesThe DigThe FatherHis HouseLimboThe MauritanianMogul MowgliRocksSaint MaudMank, Trent Reznor, Atticus RossMinari, Emile MosseriNews Of The World, James Newton HowardPromising Young Woman, Anthony WillisCollectiveDavid Attenborough: A Life On Our PlanetThe DissidentThe Social DilemmaLimbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]Barry Keoghan, Calm With HorsesAlan Kim, MinariLeslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami...Clarke Peters, Da 5 BloodsPaul Raci, Sound Of MetalAnother Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas VinterbergMank, Jack FincherRocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire WilsonThe Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron SorkinNiamh Algar, Calm With HorsesKosar Ali, RocksMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmDominique Fishback, Judas And The Black MessiahAshley Madekwe, County LinesJudas And The Black Messiah, Sean BobbittMank, Erik MesserschmidtThe Mauritanian, Alwin H. KuchlerNews Of The World, Dariusz WolskiDear Comrades!Les MiserablesMinariQuo Vadis, Aida?The Father, Yorgos LamprinosNomadland, Chloe ZhaoPromising Young Woman, Frederic ThoravalThe Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan BaumgartenThe Dig, Moira BuffiniThe Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. TravenNomadland, Chloe ZhaoThe White Tiger, Ramin BahraniOnwardWolfwalkersHosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, the second night of the BAFTAs awarded 17 prizes in total, with presenters joining from the Royal Albert Hall in London, where the physical awards are usually held annually, as well as Los Angeles. Variety reported that all nominees participated virtually. (ANI)