BAFTAs 2021: 'Nomadland' dominates second night with four awards, here's complete list of winners

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Searchlight-produced movie also won for lead actress, cinematography and director, putting it well ahead of all other films. Accepting the Best Director award, Zhao commented the honour would "make my teacher at Brighton College very proud."
The 2021 event also marked a historic turning point for the BAFTAs. They were the first edition to take place since the organisation's ground-breaking diversity review, which was carried out following last year's #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.
A brief tribute was paid to the Late Prince Philip, BAFTA's first president, before delving straight into the prizes. The second night of the ceremony, which was longer of the two, had several musical performances and also saw Ang Lee presented with the BAFTA Fellowship award, the British Academy's highest honour.
The leading actor award was given to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in Florian Zeller's 'The Father', which also landed the statuette for best-adapted screenplay. Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman' claimed outstanding British film and original screenplay, and Pixar's 'Soul' won for animation and original score.
Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for 'Judas and the Black Messiah', in other performance categories, while Yuh-Jung Youn won best-supporting actress for 'Minari'. In possibly the night's most comical moment, Youn joked that the award was especially meaningful to her as Brits were "snobbish".
'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' were tied, having claimed seven nominations each, with 'The Father', 'Mank', 'Minari' and 'Promising Young Woman' just behind with six.
Here's the complete list of the second-night winners:Best FilmNomadland - (Winner)
The Father
The Mauritanian
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7Leading ActressFrances McDormand, Nomadland - (Winner)
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, ClemencyLeading ActorAnthony Hopkins, The Father - (Winner)
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The MauritanianDirectorNomadland, Chloe Zhao - (Winner)
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks, Sarah GavronRising StarBukky Bakray - (Winner)
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope DirisuOutstanding British FilmPromising Young Woman - (Winner)
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint MaudOriginal ScoreSoul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - (Winner)
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News Of The World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony WillisDocumentaryMy Octopus Teacher - (Winner)
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
The Social DilemmaOutstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or ProducerHis House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) - (Winner)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]Supporting ActorDaniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah - (Winner)
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami...
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound Of MetalOriginal ScreenplayPromising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell - (Winner)
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron SorkinSupporting ActressYuh-Jung Youn, Minari - (Winner)
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County LinesCinematographyNomadland, Joshua James Richards - (Winner)
Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Kuchler
News Of The World, Dariusz WolskiFilm Not In The English LanguageAnother Round - (Winner)
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?EditingSound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - (Winner)
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frederic Thoraval
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan BaumgartenAdapted ScreenplayThe Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - (Winner)
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin BahraniAnimated FilmSoul - (Winner)
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, the second night of the BAFTAs awarded 17 prizes in total, with presenters joining from the Royal Albert Hall in London, where the physical awards are usually held annually, as well as Los Angeles. Variety reported that all nominees participated virtually. (ANI)