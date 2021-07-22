Balakrishna asks #WhoIsRahman? Now, #WhoIsBalakrishna is trending!

Senior Telugu actor Balakrishna has recently said in an interview that he doesn't know AR Rahman. "They say he won Oscars and gives a hit once in ten years. I also don't care about Bharat Ratna, it is equal to the toenail of my dad. Only those who give awards to my dad should feel proud of themselves", said Balakrishna.

Upset with this needless comment by Balakrishna, fans of Rahman and Tamil film buffs have now started trending the hashtag #WhoisBalakrishna.

Fans are trolling Balakrishna by posting his over-the-top stunts and logicless scenes. But Rahman, who doesn't like to comment on such baseless criticism stays out of this controversy.

Rahman had earlier composed the background score of Balakrishna's Nippu Ravva(1993), it's the only collaboration of the actor with Rahman