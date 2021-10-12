Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi come face-to-face on talk show 'Unstoppable'

Also, the makers of the show seem to have shot for an exciting promo with Balakrishna, which would be unveiled for Dussehra. The first episode of the much-awaited talk show would feature Balakrishna's co-star Manchu Mohan Babu and his children - Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manchu Manoj.

The producer Allu Aravind has made plans for an exclusive episode, in which Balakrishna would have a chit-chat with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Also, if everything goes well, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is to appear on the show as well. This would be the biggest collaboration, as both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna have a huge following and their fan bases would love to watch the stars chit-chat on television.

It is the first time that Balakrishna has turned a host on any show of this kind. So, the expectations are rife. Apart from this talk show, Balakrishna is playing the lead role in the action-filled romantic drama 'Akhanda', which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Balakrishna's upcoming projects also include a movie with 'Krack' fame Gopi Chand Mallineni.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is prepping up for his upcoming movie 'Acharya' to hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022. His son Ram Charan shares the screen with Chiranjeevi in the Koratala Siva directorial 'Acharya'.

--IANS

pk/kr